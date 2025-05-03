TRH Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, Prince Stefan, and Princess Marija attended today a memorial service and a wreath-laying ceremony held in Saint George’s Church in Oplenac, honouring the 140th anniversary of the death of HSH Prince Alexander, the son of the founder of the Royal Dynasty, Supreme Leader Karadjordje.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, due to unavoidable obligations abroad, were unable to attend the marking of this important jubilee. After the church service held by the priests of the Oplenac Parish, the Hereditary Prince laid a wreath on the tomb of his ancestor, the great reformer. TRH Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica, as well as Mr. Dragan Reljic, Director of the Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, were also present and paid their respect to His late Serene Highness

“Today, with deep respect, we remember Prince Alexander Karađorđević — a statesman of quiet strength and a visionary whose role in our history has remained insufficiently illuminated. Although often in the shadow of other great names, he is precisely the one who, in the difficult times after the First and Second Serbian Uprisings, laid the foundations of the modern Serbian state.

During his reign from 1842 to 1858, Prince Alexander initiated significant reforms: he established the National Assembly as the seed of parliamentarism, renovated the judicial system, founded the Artillery School — the forerunner of today’s Military Academy — and strongly supported education, culture, and science. He supported the work of the Serbian Literary Society – the future Academy of Sciences, and was convinced that the spiritual progress of the people must go hand in hand with the state system.

Prince Alexander was the first Serbian ruler of the modern era who consistently and quietly directed Serbia towards Europe — not only in foreign policy, but primarily through institutions, laws, and the way of governing. His reformist spirit was marked by the aspiration towards European standards of administration, and education, as well as the army and the judiciary system.

It was he who laid the foundations of the institution of the Court as a serious, state-building center. His Court was not a place of personal splendor, but a dignified institution that symbolized order, stability and openness towards Europe. Gradually and without imposition, he introduced a style of governance that brought order, modesty and European political culture into the civil service.

His rule was not loud, but it was thorough. His contribution to statehood was devoid of personal ambition, but filled with responsibility towards the people and the Karađorđe’s oath.

Today, more than ever, we have a moral obligation to correct historical injustice and pay a worthy tribute to this statesman. That is why I call on all of us, as a community, to support the initiative to erect a monument to Prince Alexander in his birthplace, Topola, the place where not only the history of our dynasty began, but also the struggle for an orderly, legal and European-oriented Serbia.

May this monument not be just a stone, but a living reminder of the values ​​that Prince Alexander stood for — responsibility, reforms, institutions, and the European spirit. And may it be a lesson to future generations that the silent builders of the state deserve the same eternal respect as the heroes on the battlefield. May his glory be immortal, we are forever thankful”, said HRH Hereditary Prince Philip on this occasion.

Earlier today, HRH Crown Prince Alexander shared his message in remembrance of Karajdordje’s son. “My great-great-grandfather, Aleksandar Karađorđević, Serbian Prince from 1842 to 1858 and son of the leader of the First Serbian Uprising – Supreme Leader Karađorđe, ruled the country for almost 16 years, and his reign was marked by visible progress, especially in the establishment and strengthening of institutions, the passing of laws, the growth of economic activity and the development of education.

Although he did not gain glory on the battlefield like other Karađorđevićs, Prince Aleksandar fought a different battle, a battle for the establishment of civil society, progress, and modernization of the Principality of Serbia, which was still part of the Ottoman Empire. During his reign, which was the first in our history in which the monarch respected the Constitution, a large number of reforms were initiated and numerous new institutions were founded. All this was done to overcome the centuries-old lag behind other European countries, to encourage the progress of the Serbian state, and to bring our country closer to modern society.”

