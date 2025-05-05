Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine attended a highly successful fundraising gala organized by the humanitarian organization Lifeline New York, of which she has proudly served as patron for over three decades. The event took place on Thursday, 1 May, aboard Bateaux New York in New York City, in support of children’s hospitals throughout Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander deeply regrets that he was unable to attend in person due to a minor viral infection. However, he was present in spirit and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who once again supported the humanitarian work of his wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

In the presence of many distinguished guests, benefactors, and friends of Lifeline, the evening featured a formal dinner, a charity auction, and musical performances. Attendees included His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America; Dr. Vladimir Bozovic, Consul General of Serbia in New York; the honorable Dr. Branko Terzic, Royal Adjutant and member of the Privy Council; Mr. Marc Rosen Formosa, perfume bottle designer; Ms. Rushka Bergman and Ms. Nikki Haskell, members of the Lifeline New York Board of Directors; and numerous humanitarian supporters who once again demonstrated their generosity and solidarity.

“I am deeply grateful to all of you for your unwavering support and generosity. Your selfless contributions are making a significant impact, helping us provide much-needed care to children in Serbia. Together, we are not only changing lives—we are giving these children a future filled with hope and possibilities. Your commitment to this cause is a true inspiration, and it is because of you that we are able to continue this vital work. I am proud to stand by you in this mission, knowing that with your dedication, we are creating a better tomorrow for these children and for all of us. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your compassion, your love, and your unshakable belief in the power of giving,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her emotional speech.

Mr. Alessandro Egger, Italian actor and model, served as the evening’s auctioneer, leading the humanitarian bidding, which included a custom-made suit by Italian celebrity designer Domenico Vacca and tea for four at Mariebelle. A special moment for every lady present was the exclusive gift they received – a unique fragrance by Shining Sung Formosa Perfume. Her Royal Highness expressed her deepest gratitude to them and to all companies and individuals whose generous support made the charity auction possible.

Thanks to the overwhelming support from Lifeline New York sponsors, donors, and friends, the event raised significant funds. These proceeds will be used to purchase urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for pediatric hospitals, improving healthcare services for the youngest patients.

Their Royal Highnesses, together with Lifeline New York, extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this evening a memorable success—once again proving that humanity and kindness know no borders.

Photo credits: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP