The 15th Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference, under the patronage of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, was officially opened today at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belgrade, Serbia. This significant gathering once again brought together more than 1,500 doctors to exchange knowledge and experience, with the participation of eminent lecturers from Serbia and abroad, members of the Serbian diaspora but also distinguished foreign participants.

Their Royal Highnesses are very sorry that, due to important and inevitable obligations abroad, were for the first time unable to attend the opening and greet the participants personally, but are very happy that the tradition continues and they emphasize that they are very proud to be patrons of such magnificent and important gathering. Prof. Dr Ida Jovanovic read the greeting letter from HRH Crown Princess Katherine at the opening of the Conference. Proffesor Jovanovic is this year co-President of the Scientific Board of the Conference, together with Prof. Dr. Marija Zdravkovic, and they are both long time members of the Royal Medical Board, esteemed group of top medical experts, that was founded by the Crown Princess.

“Our main goal is as always to bring together doctors from our diaspora and foreign medical experts to establish and develop cooperation with the doctors in Serbia. By exchanging experience and knowledge, they are becoming able to provide better care to their patients and improve the overall healthcare system of Serbia, and therefore, contribute to its overall well-being.

It is also important to remember that this Conference is not only about knowledge. Being well educated and having comprehensive scientific data is of course tremendously important for each doctor, but it also is – being caring and compassionate. When the examples of different cases are shared, of different destinies and problems, each doctor can get to a point of understanding patients better. This Conference is also about creating a wider network of solidarity and friendship. We are building bridges of knowledge, but also of affection and good-will”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her letter.

Starting from the fact that medicine is a science in which new achievements are made almost every day, where the exchange of knowledge and experiences in every field of health care is of greatest importance, this traditional Conference is following the vision of Her Royal Highness to enable doctors from Serbia and all parts of the planet to create and improve professional relationships and share their knowledge with colleagues around the world. Bringing together doctors and experts in the various fields of medical science enables constant improvement of the cooperation, expertise and professional work of health experts in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and thus the entire health systems of our country.

In addition to already mentioned Co-President of the Scientific Board, Professors Jovanovic, participants at the Opening Ceremony were also addressed by the State Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Prof. Dr. Ivana Stašević Karličić, Director of the Office of the World Health Organization in Belgrade, Dr. Fabio Scano, Director of the Serbian Medical Chamber, Dr. Miodrag Stanić, the Director of Mayo Clinic Center for Clinical and Translational Science, Academician Prof. Dr. Vesna Garović, and member of the Royal Medical Board, Prof. Dr. Alexander Simić.

Expressing his gratitude for many years of successful cooperation, Minister Loncar emphasized in his letter that the Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference is one of the most important professional gatherings in the field of healthcare, which has been bringing together a large number of eminent doctors from Serbia, the region and around the world for 15 years, and that the connection of these distinguished professionals contributes to the continuous improvement of the quality of healthcare services. He also recalled the long-standing and very valuable support that Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have provided to the Serbian healthcare system.

In addition to the lectures, a formal reception and a dinner for organizers and lecturers will be held at the White Palace tonight.

“As I have said many times – Doctors and medical workers are the true heroes of our time. You are risking your lives on a daily basis to save the lives of others. It is not enough to say that being a doctor is a profession – it is a life call. That one word “doctor” includes within it all the devotion, dedication, commitment, and all selfless sacrifices that you take, for the benefit of others. It is something that deserves every praise, and the whole world applauds you and thanks you.

I warmly thank all the doctors from abroad for their good will, understanding, and, above all, their determination to contribute to and help our country, our doctors, and our people. I thank all the doctors from Serbia for their determination to constantly improve their skills and knowledge, for the benefit of others”, concluded HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her letter, emphasizing that her Foundation in Belgrade and offices of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization abroad, which work under the Crown Princess’ patronage, will continue providing any possible support to the work of our doctors.

The Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference is held under the patronage of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, organized by the Royal Serbian Medical Association and HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Health, the Serbian Medical Chamber, the World Health Organization, and the Royal Medical Board.

This year’s Conference was organized with the great support of the companies: General sponsor – Ergomed, Gold sponsor – Novartis, Silver sponsors: Hemofarm, MSD, AstraZeneca, as well as sponsors: Salveo, Corapharm, Alpha Imaging, AB trade.

The next Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference will be held from 11 to 13 June 2026.