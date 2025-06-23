Donors, benefactors, supporters, and Board members of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which has worked under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine for more than 30 years, visited Serbia the week of 9 June 2025, for their traditional Lifeline Chicago Mission Trip to Serbia, a tradition going back many years.

In visiting the institutions to which their donations are sent, and by spending time with those whose lives are touched by their selflessness, Lifeline Chicago’s Mission Trips are the perfect opportunity for their donors to see firsthand how their generosity has helped the people of Serbia. These journeys are also an ideal opportunity for members of the Serbian diaspora to keep close connections with their homeland, and for our friends from the United States and beyond to see firsthand how their contributions directly assist those in need.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are very sorry that, due to urgent obligations abroad, they were not able to be in attendance to spend time with their friends from abroad, but are very happy that the Lifeline Chicago group had the opportunity to visit The Royal Palace and spend time in the beautiful home of the Royal family of Serbia, the Karadjordjevic dynasty. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess are also very happy that, during the trip to Oplenac, their cousins, TRH Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica, who live in Topola, welcomed the group and spent time with them in the Royal Winery.

During this four-day visit to Serbia, Board members and benefactors of Lifeline Chicago visited the many institutions they directly assist and they also made plans for future humanitarian actions. Places the group visited include The Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj Home for Children in Belgrade, The Ustanicka 19 Street Home (where sports games for children from several orphanages are organized), The Sava Maksimovic Elementary School in the village Mramorak, The Psychiatric Hospital in Kovin, The Sremcica Institution for Children and Youth, The Mica Stojkovic Elementary School in Umcari, The Drinka Pavlovic Home for Children, The Belgrade Shelter, The Zvecanska Home for Children, and The Vasa Stajić Home.

In addition to visiting the institutions they directly assist, the Lifeline Chicago Mission Trip group also visited the Temple of Saint Sava and The Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade and The Royal Mausoleum, The Church of Saint George, and The Royal Winery in Oplenac to learn more about their Serbian heritage and history and to strengthen the roots that connect our diaspora with our homeland.

“I am so happy that the wonderful benefactors of Lifeline Chicago are once again in our country. Our diaspora and our international friends are helping our hospitals, safe houses, homes for children without parents, and homes for the elderly, and they do that every year! And nothing can stop them!

This organization whose Patron I am, has been helping Serbia, especially children, for more than 30 years already. I’m very proud to be the patron of this humanitarian cause and I would like to thank you all for everything you do for Serbia and to emphasize how important the diaspora is when it comes to humanitarian work. Whenever we are making deliveries, I am always conveying the gratitude of the Serbian people to our donors, but I am so happy that you are here because words are not enough to emphasize how important your work is, and how much good you have brought to people here. When you can see it, when you see the smiles on children’s faces that were touched by your kindness, you will know even more how much your efforts mean to our country.

When I was young, my mother told me she wanted only one thing from me in life – to be a good example. And I must say, all you, our dear friends, you are the best possible examples to the entire world,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.