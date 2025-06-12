The projection of the historical film “Maria, Heart of Romania” (Original title: Maria Inima Romaniei) the most comprehensive documentary film ever made about the life of HM Queen Marie of Romania, was held last night in the Royal Palace in Belgrade, hosted by TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica.

The occasion for organizing this premiere in Serbia is that this year is the 150th anniversary of the Queen’s birth. What made this event so special is the fact that direct descendants of the late Queen Marie gathered in one place to pay respect to her legacy. Together with Their Royal Highnesses the film screening was also attended by guests of honour, Mr. Nicholas Michael de Roumanie Medforth-Mills and Mrs. Alina Maria de Roumanie Medforth-Mills, the godparents of HRH Princess Marija, the daughter of Prince Philip and Princess Danica, the grandson of the last King of Romania, the late HM Michael I, and Queen Anne, as well as His Grace Bishop Ilarion of Novo Brdo, Vicar Bishop of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, and Her Excellency the Ambassador of Romania, Mrs. Silvia Davidoiu.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine are very sorry that due to urgent obligations abroad, they could not attend in person, but the Crown Prince sent a message of being very happy that the beautiful story about his great-grandmother was told in the most appropriate place, the home of the Royal family of Serbia.

The place of the premiere, the Cinema of the Royal Palace, is very symbolic, as it was the location where HM Queen Marie of Romania herself spent time when she would come to visit her son-in-law and daughter, HM King Alexander I and HM Queen Maria of Yugoslavia, and also personally watched films here. Hereditary Prince Philip and Nicholas of Romania, two great-great-grandsons of the late Queen, addressed the present people before the screening. Mr. John Florescu, executive producer, and Mr. Dan Draghicescu, associate producer, were also present and Mr. Florescu shared the impressions of making this film.

The Hereditary Prince on this occasion introduced the guests to the family details and symbolism of the choice of screening location, and parts of his speech are implemented in this text. His Royal Highness also reminded everyone that the premiere is being organized the day after the 103rd anniversary of the wedding of King Alexander I and Queen Maria. “She left an indelible mark in Romania and a legacy that is preserved with special care. By cherishing the tradition and values ​​that we consider important at every time, the people among us who, with their lives and example, raised the bar of human dignity, charting the path for new generations, we pay tribute to her, remember her, and commit to trying to be better than our ancestors, because only in this way do we know that we are worthy of them and that we have learned their lessons,” said Prince Philip.

Nicholas de Roumanie emphasized “It is a very special occasion for me and my wife to be here. The pure thought of us walking in the footsteps of my great-great-grandmother, Queen Marie, in this Royal Palace built during the reign of my great-great-aunt, Queen Maria, Mignon, gives us great pride and happiness. This is part of a bigger project, a project that brings history to the people. I go to schools, and I talk about the history of my family, but we also bring the documentary to communities, regardless if these are communities in Romania or abroad. It reconnects our history, our roots, sometimes it even reconnects families. This film can be a new connection that strengthens the bonds between the people of our two countries, Serbia and Romania We are not far apart, and not too different.

Looking at the global society we live in, it is important it reconnects ourselves with values. In the documentary, we will see a Queen, who fought for her people, fought for the future, and fought for the unity amongst the people of Romania, and not only of our country, but more. For me personally, the most important is that Queen Marie defines what being Royal is. She knew when to be a Queen, honouring official occasions, knew when to be an ordinary citizen going to the market, buying vegetables and flowers, she knew when she had to be a fighter, despite the function she had in her country. This history lesson is the one we as people can apply to go by in our everyday lives.”

Queen Maria, granddaughter of HM Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, wife of HM King Ferdinand of Romania, and mother of HM Queen Maria of Yugoslavia, was a remarkable historical figure who played a pivotal role during World War One when she fought for Romania’s survival during these turbulent years. She dazzled the world’s leaders at the 1918 Paris Peace Conference and managed to contribute to doubling the size of her country.

Her tale is one of a political triumph and a personal sorrow. She became the bride of Prince Ferdinand of Romania in 1893, at first she felt like an outsider at a faraway court. In the merciless war, the English Queen was reduced to eating beans while nursing the devastated Romanian army. It is known how she felt because she wrote it all down in a remarkable series of diaries and notebooks. Throughout this film, Her Majesty tells her own story in her own words.

Last night, the magnificent story of her life was also seen by Their Excellencies, numerous Ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic corps, as well as Princess Danica’s parents Beba and Milan Cile Marinkovic and numerous representatives of Serbian Cultural institutions and other guests.

The documentary “Maria, Heart of Romania” was directed by Trevor Poots, with John Florescu serving as executive producer, Viorel Chesaru as senior producer, and Dan Drăghicescu as associate producer, all under the banner of Chainsaw Film Productions. It is an independent production supported by the Romanian Academy and the Romanian Cultural Institute. The documentary is part of initiatives like the National Historical Education Tour 2025, aiming to educate the public about Romania’s history and Queen Marie’s contributions.

Photos – Ana Marija Ršumović