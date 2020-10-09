In the name of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, member of the Crown Council Mr. Predrag Markovic attended today the marking of the 86th anniversary of the assassination of HM King Alexander I of Yugoslavia at the Royal Mausoleum in St. George Church in Oplenac. Holy Liturgy and memorial service were officiated by His Grace Bishop Jovan of Sumadija.

After the church service, wreaths were laid on the King’s tomb by Mr. Predrag Markovic on behalf of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander, grandson of HM King Alexander I of Yugoslavia and people who have gathered to pay their respect to the beloved King.

HM King Alexander I of Yugoslavia was assassinated during a state visit to France on 9 October 1934 in Marseille, along with the French Foreign Minister Monsieur Louis Barthou.

HM King Alexander I of Yugoslavia was the second son of HM King Peter I and Princess Zorka, who was born in Cetinje Montenegro 16 December 1888. His Godfather was the Russian Tsar Alexander II. Young Prince Alexander spent his childhood in Montenegro and was educated in Geneva Switzerland. He continued his schooling at the Military School in St. Petersburg Russia and then in Belgrade. After the death of HM King Peter I he ascended the throne of the Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes. This act completed the dream of his father and grandfather – to unify Southern Slavs in one nation. When King Peter I died on 16 August 1921, the Regent HRH Crown Prince Alexander became the King of the Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes.

In 1922, he married HRH Princess Maria of Romania. They had three sons – Crown Prince Peter, Prince Tomislav and Prince Andrej. In 1929 he became the King of Yugoslavia.