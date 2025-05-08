HRH Crown Princess Katherine and the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness, continue their mission of supporting those in need in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska by donating a greenhouse in memory of Tom Karacic, a founding Board Member of Lifeline Chicago.

This meaningful project was made possible by a generous contribution from the Three Kolo Group – the Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. George in Joliet, Illinois; the Circle of Serbian Sisters Kneginja Zorka in Lansing, Illinois; and the Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. Archangel Michael in Lansing, Illinois. These organizations provided all the essential materials needed for the successful establishment and operation of the greenhouse, including construction materials, plants, soil, containers, and tools.

The greenhouse, installed at the Center for Children and Youth with Special Needs Sunce Nam Je Zajedničko in Trebinje, Republic of Srpska, offers children and youth an opportunity to connect with nature, participate in educational and developmental activities, and cultivate both social and vocational skills. It stands as a lasting symbol of support, inclusion, and care for those facing life’s challenges.

“I am deeply grateful to the Three Kolo Group for their generous contribution, which made this beautiful greenhouse project possible – bringing light, growth, and opportunity into the lives of children and youth with special needs. I am also incredibly proud of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which has been a pillar of compassion and dedication for over three decades.

This project reflects what can be achieved when kind-hearted people unite for a noble cause. I hope this greenhouse will nurture not only plants, but also joy, knowledge, and a sense of inclusion for every child it touches. Together, we continue to uphold the values of humanity, love, and solidarity – making a lasting difference where it matters most,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, and the Three Kolo Group for their noble gesture. Thanks to this donation, our children now have a space where they can grow, learn, and feel empowered. Initiatives like this bring real change to their lives and help them become more confident and independent. We deeply appreciate your support and belief in our mission,” said Mr. Mijat Sarović, Director of the Center for Children and Youth with Special Needs Sunce Nam Je Zajedničko in Trebinje.