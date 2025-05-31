Under the patronage of the HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Culture and Education, a Royal gala concert performed by BeoBalet choir was held today at the White Palace, under the slogan “Within a child is a world full of possibilities and miracles”. This choir concert is a traditional event organized for the fourth year in a row in honour of International Children’s Day, which is celebrated worldwide on June 1st.

Over 100 singing ballerinas, led by the multi-talented artist Katarina Nikolić, who passed on her enthusiasm and love for musical creativity to all the children, performed 15 carefully selected songs that make up the pop-rock concert repertoire. HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine are very sorry that due to urgent obligations abroad this year, for the first time, they could not personally enjoy the wonderful performance of the choir members, children from Serbia, France, Russia, America, Brazil… but Their Royal Highnesses are very pleased that the Palace was once again the home of beautiful music and art. The event was attended by many distinguished guests from the spheres of art, culture, and public life of Serbia.

“Music and art have an undeniable importance and influence on children, on their upbringing, development, and education. Children who grow up in an environment where their talent is supported and their rights are respected will have a more beautiful and happier childhood, and tomorrow they will be more prepared and capable of handling everyday life challenges. When the youngest are encouraged to socialize and create friendships with peers from different parts of the world, without even noticing that they belong to various nations and come from different cultures, then they will become good people. Those who do not even notice that there are differences between them and the others, who do not focus on what separates them, but on what connects them. Just as the beautiful ballerinas of BeoBallet show us by their example, who delight us anew with their performances every year.

When we teach children the right values ​​from a young age, then we contribute to the future of all of us and the world in which we live,” said Crown Prince Alexander in his greeting letter, which was read on this occasion by Mr. Dušan Babac, Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown and Member of the Privy Council.

“Let’s celebrate children – their carefreeness, imagination, honesty, and dreams. Let’s remind ourselves how important it is for every child to grow up in safety, love, and respect. Every child has the right to be protected, loved, educated, and free to express their opinions,” said the BeoBallet team, led by Ms. Ljubica Lazić, Director and Founder of the choir.

June 1 was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1954 as World Children’s Day. On this day, events are held all over the world with the aim of organizing gatherings of children. In addition, this day aims to draw public attention to the obligations of society towards children as well as the current problems facing children.

BeoBalet Choir was created with the intention of introducing children to the great magic and magical energy that it carries, but also to affirm quality children’s music by domestic and foreign artists. The choir’s repertoire includes the most beautiful children’s songs, well-known domestic and foreign pop and rock hits, as well as traditional songs from all over the world. The children of BeoBalet have an authentic musical journey with which they travel through time and different countries around the world.