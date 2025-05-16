Hierarchs of the Serbian Orthodox Church were last night once again guests of the Royal family of Serbia, as HRH Hereditary Prince Philip welcomed them in the Royal Palace in Belgrade, at the traditional dinner which was held in honour of the annual Holy Assembly of Bishops.

As HRH Crown Prince Alexander is abroad due to urgent obligations, the Hereditary Prince, together with his son HRH Prince Stefan and brother HRH Prince Alexander, was the host of this year’s solemn gathering. Prince Philip welcomed and greeted His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije with Their High Graces and Graces, Metropolitans and Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, in the home of the Royal family,

“It rejoices me greatly that this traditional gathering that I started with vision of respecting and celebrating the strong connections and unity between the Church and the Crown, which in our country exist through centuries, continues and that my son was the host for His Holiness and other members of the Holy Assembly of our Mother Church in our family home, which has always been a place of unity, communion, and gathering. Numerous traditions that represented an important legacy and heritage of the Royal Family over the decades were forcibly interrupted, and since they were not at all easy to restore, it is of the greatest importance that they continue. They must continue”, stated Crown Prince Alexander in his message.

“My father, Crown Prince Alexander, is currently out of the country and unable to attend this dinner, so I am honored to host you on his behalf. This is a special moment for me, because everything is happening here, in the Royal Palace – a place that symbolizes the centuries-old connection of our family with the people and the Church.

This Palace was built by my great-grandfather, King Alexander I, a man who played a significant role in the unification of the Serbian Orthodox Churches. He not only supported this process, but was also its initiator, as well as the initiator of the idea of reviving the Patriarchate of Peć. His vision was not only symbolic, but deeply rooted in the historical memory and desire for the unity of our people. As his great-grandson, I had the honor and blessing to attend the enthronement of two Serbian patriarchs – Patriarch Irinej and Patriarch Porfirije – in the Patriarchate of Peć, which was a deeply emotional and historic moment for me.

This evening is dedicated to the unity and prayerful convocation of our people. Your service to God and the Church gives strength to our people, providing spiritual comfort and moral guidance in times of challenge and temptation. May the Lord grant you strength and wisdom in your holy service, and may God’s grace accompany you in every step”, said HRH Hereditary Prince Philip in his welcoming speech.

His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije thanked His Royal Highness for the hospitality and wished happiness and prosperity to the Royal Family, pointing out: “Our people, wherever they are, are blessed first and foremost because they are part of the Church of Christ, but also because they have something that many nations do not have and try to make up for. Many do not have a Royal Family and fantasize a Royal Lineage, looking into the past and finding something that does not exist, in order to show that they have both historical continuity and that they truly have the character of a people in the true sense of the word. Not only in the spiritual but also in organizational terms throughout the centuries.” His Holiness also emphasized the importance of preserving unity, peace, and identity – a covenant left to us by our glorious ancestors, which remains binding even today, in the life of the Serbs as the people of Saint Sava.