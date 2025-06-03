Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Education and Culture and HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, Rotary Club Belgrade International organized another successful charity concert of virtuoso pianist Stefan Đoković, which was held last night at the White Palace in Belgrade, Serbia.

Their Royal Highnesses were unable to personally attend the event at the home of the Royal Family of Serbia, due to urgent commitments abroad. Still, their greetings letter was read at the beginning of the concert. As the Rotary Club Belgrade International stated, this event is much more than a special musical experience in a truly special setting. With the basic idea that music does not just fill a room, but brings people closer, opens hearts, and reminds us of what we can achieve when we care for others, this concert, dedicated to supporting a humanitarian cause, achieved a unique blend of artistic excellence and social responsibility, and music became a catalyst of a positive change.

All funds raised from ticket sales and from the generous donations from Tehnomania and Sava Health companies are intended to help the “Stanko Paunović” Children and Youth Home in Negotin and purchase the necessary technical equipment and household items. This institution takes care of children with intellectual disabilities, as well as children without parental care, and also provides daycare services and support to the social welfare system. A television, computer, and air conditioning unit, as well as blankets, bed linen, and towels, were provided thanks to generous people.

The event was attended by His Grace Bishop Peter of Toplica, Vicar Bishop of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, as well as many distinguished guests from the spheres of business, art, culture, and the public life of Serbia. After reading the message from Their Royal Highnesses, the present people were addressed by Governor of Rotary District 2483 Serbia and Montenegro, Mr. Vladan Mijailović, past Governor and current President of the Rotary Club Belgrade International, Ms. Ljiljana Lainović, as well as the Director of the “Stanko Paunović” Home, Ms. Nadica Vasić. A wonderful performance by Stefan Đoković followed, a Rotary Belgrade International Club member and a virtuoso Serbian pianist, who played a selection of pieces of great masters, Schubert, Chopin, Puccini, de Curtis and Liszt, but also his own works. Opera diva Ms. Nevena Đoković also performed together with Stefan in some of the compositions.

“Every kind of support for the youngest and the institutions that care for them is much needed and more than welcome. Every contribution is very important, every little bit of help counts, and when we join our hands, when we work together, we can do much more than as individuals. That is why we are especially pleased that our two foundations, together with our friends from the Rotary Club Belgrade International and all the guests of this wonderful concert, have once again joined forces and, guided by our common vision, contributed to our homeland and the well-being and future of vulnerable children.

The Serbian people have a beautiful word for someone who helps others, a benefactor, which can be translated as “the one who does good”. When we do good to others, we also do good to ourselves, and being in the circle of like-minded people, other benefactors, is a special reward and the greatest recognition”, Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine said in their letter, emphasizing that this humanitarian concert has already become traditional and that they are confident that this beautiful cooperation will continue in the coming years.

Rotary Club Belgrade International with this event as well, continues its mission of supporting the community – ​​through education, culture, health, and assistance to the most vulnerable part of the population. In its work, the Club fosters the values ​​of service, friendship, and concrete actions for the benefit of society, not forgetting that “humanity knows no borders or languages ​​– it speaks from the heart.”

“Being a Rotary is a call to service, friendship, and action for the benefit of the community – quietly, steadily, and with a vision of a better world. It is the same when, with the most beautiful melodies, we push the boundaries of indifference and show that goodwill has the power to change the world,” was said on this occasion.

The Director of the Home, Ms. Nadica Vasić, thanked the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess as well as the Rotary Club for their support on behalf of the children and employees, emphasizing the importance of donations such as this one for the work of this institution, which exists since 1919. “Your help is truly extremely important to us,” said Ms. Vasić, who then presented certificates of gratitude to representatives of the Rotary Club and the Royal Couple Foundations.