The book “King Alexander I Karadjordjevic” by Momcilo Vukovic Bircanin was presented yesterday in Uzice, and the patron of the first edition of this book in Serbia is HRH Crown Prince Alexander. This cultural event was held in the Ceremonial Hall of the City Hall, and it was part of the Program “Užice – Capital of Culture”.

The book was first published in Munich, in the Federal Republic of Germany in 1974 by the author. This is its premiere Serbian edition and presentation to the domestic audience. The author was an officer of the Royal Yugoslav Army in the cavalry of the Royal Guard during, and personal secretary of King Peter II, who published the book with the intention to keep the proper and dignifying memory of the Knightly King.

In his opening words for the book, HRH Crown Prince Alexander stated: “It is with great pleasure that I have accept to be patron of this important book about my grandfather. King Alexander I was a great visionary, a ruler in the service of the people and the homeland. He put his whole life into the foundations of the state he was building, and of which he was the main and first guardian. Devoted to work and his duties to the limit of endurance, he was a role model for many. Even those who did not love him during his life, had respect and appreciation for the great King.

He is also one of the most slandered figures in our history, from whose character, works and name the veils of lies and falsehoods have only recently begun to be removed, and all his greatness and merits, which were truly many, are being revealed. His words proved to be prophetic: “Does anyone think that I am not aware of the dangers I am exposing myself to. I know I can die. It may be unfortunate for me and my family, but that doesn’t matter! I am not at the head of the state to sit idly by and take care of my life! The king must perform tasks!”

It is important to keep the memory of great people like the Knightly King the Unifier, my grandfather, Alexander I, and this book is another contribution to our national culture of remembrance, and I am happy that now, after so many years, it has finally been published in Serbia.”

The Serbian edition of this book was prepared by the Director of the Historical Archive of Uzice, Mr. Zeljko Markovic, who opened the book promotion in Uzice. Mr. Predrag Markovic, writer and Crown Council member, and Mr. Uros Parezanovic, Head of Public Relations and Protocol of the Royal Palace also spoke about the book and the late King.

Director of Archives Željko Marković reminded of Birčanin’s published works and exhibitions and announced the promotion of books about Dragoljub Draža Mihailović, which would complete the life work of this author and proposed the publication of Birčanin’s collected works with manuscripts that have not yet seen the light of day.

Mr. Predrag Marković pointed out that Birčanin’s books are extremely important, because he is a “witness who does not lie”, and that it is “crucial for us to get the right information about our own past”. When referring to Knightly King, Mr. Markovic said: “we should make our opinion about him not by slander, but by facts” and reminds that “there was not a single important intellectual and politician of that time who was against the creation of Yugoslavia”.

Mr. Parezanović drew future readers’ attention to the King’s speeches in Birčanin’s book, and to the presence of restraint and moderation in the moments of greatest tragedy in accordance with the Home he represents. He adds that King’s only “guilt” is that at the age of 30 he managed to achieve what many dreamed of. “King Alexander I fell in 1934 as one of the first victims of Nazism and fascism in Europe, and it is a great thing that we had such a visionary as a ruler, whom we should remember with respect”.

The book is the result of cooperation between the Historical Archives of Uzice and the Institution of Culture of Bajina Basta. The publication of the book about King Alexander I is a continuation of the publication of the work of Momcilo Vukovic Bircanin as the elucidation of the foundations of our history.