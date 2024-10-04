TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended the Benefit Dinner that was organized by the Humanitarian Organization Lifeline New York, whose patron is Her Royal Highness for over 30 years. The event took place on Tuesday, 1 October at Columbus Citizens Foundation, in aid of the children’s hospitals in Serbia, continuing the long-time dedicated support to our country.

This humanitarian event with charity auction was also attended by His Grace Bishop Irinej of East America, father Zivojin Jakovljevic Head of St. Sava Temple in New York, Dr. Vladimir Božović, Consul General of Serbia in New York, honorable Dr. Branko Terzić, Royal Adjutant and member of the Privy Council, Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s sister, Mr. Michael Garfinkel, Their Royal Highnesses’ grandson, and many other prominent guests, friends, and benefactors of Lifeline, who once again provided great support and showed their willingness and readiness to help those in need. The Auctioneer on this occasion was Dr. Branko Terzic, and the guests enjoyed wonderful performance of pianist Mr. Aleksandar Hadzievski .

HRH Crown Prince Alexander addressed the guests and thanked the Board of Directors, and all the benefactors of Lifeline for their great support and for achieving a successful event and spoke about the high importance of their willingness and readiness to help those in need and supporting the life-long mission of Crown Princess Katherine.

A very special item at this auction was a basketball which was signed by the entire squad of the National Team of Serbia before they went to the Olympic Games which were held in Paris earlier this year. Bronze-medal winners have once again shown that they are not only great champions, but also how big hearts they have for others.

“Knowing that these joint efforts will contribute to the well-being of children, to their health, brings much joy and comfort. By providing to children, we are ensuring their future, but also the future of all of us. The love and commitment of all supporters of Lifeline Humanitarian organization, whose proud patron I am, for those that are in need are admirable and deserve every praise.

Your support for our efforts has made it possible for so many lives of the people in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to be touched and changed for the better. Your devotion is giving us the strength to continue our joint mission to always be with our people and to provide help where is most needed, regardless of age, religion, or ethnicity of those who desperately need the support. Suffering knows no boundaries, but there are also no limits for those who have a special place in the heart for those in need.

This is what we want to do because we believe in the joy of giving. We need to make a difference in this world because we have a responsibility, not just for ourselves, but for others, too”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

We are very grateful to the people and the companies who made the charity auction possible with their generous support: Serbian Basketball National Team and Mr. Nebojša Ilić, Team Manager, for the generous donation of a personally signed basketball, “Petar Fox Custom-made Suits” – Crafted in Serbia with premium fabrics imported from Italy, as well as to all donors and members of Lifeline New York Board of Directors and their team for, once again, showing their commitment and dedication.

PHOTO CREDIT: Dream Team Creatives