As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month worldwide, International Women’s Club organized for the first time this year in Belgrade, a campaign for education and increasing awareness about breast cancer, and the main event was held today in the White Palace, with the great support of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

Their Royal Highnesses could not attend this important event organized in the home of the Royal family, due to previously arranged obligations abroad, but they sent their strong support and gratitude to International Women Club for contributing to a very important cause and joining the noble mission of showing support for everyone affected by breast cancer, as well as educating and increasing awareness of this disease that is affecting millions of women worldwide

The educational event was held in the presence and support of numerous members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Royal Medical Board, and many other distinguished guests. Professor Dr. Danica Grujcic, Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia graced the event as the guest of honor. Oncologists, Dr. Zoran Tomašević from Acibadem Bel Medic and Dr. Zorica Tomašević from the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia presented educational know-how on signs, symptoms, prevention, and treatments. Dr Jasmina Knežević, CEO of Acibadem Bel Medic, also addressed the attendees, as well as Mrs. Eun Hai Kim, President of the International Women’s Club.

Dr. Ana Jovicevic, doctor of science in the field of oncology and member of the Royal Medical Board, read the addressing letter from HRH Crown Princess Katherine, in which, among others, it was written: “Bearing in mind the fact that breast cancer is the most common malignant tumor in the female population in the world, we need to turn our attention to this deadly disease, not only during the awareness month of October but throughout the year. This terrible breast cancer situation brings fear, which many people are hiding from and are scared to even mention its name aloud. But hiding will not change the reality.

We all need to give our contribution, to provide efforts in ensuring that every woman has access to education, screening, treatment, support, and also very important – hope. Prevention is of such high importance, because breast cancer spotted on time is treated with high success. Early detection contributes to a good outcome of the disease and many lives can be saved. That is why I constantly appeal to all the ladies to be responsible for their health, and to have a preventive examination, so they can save themself and their health. I am also appealing to all men – husbands, fathers, and sons, that they need to support the women in their lives, their wives, daughters or mothers, or other female relatives they have, their friends, and encourage them to have regular exams.

As hard as the fight against this disease is, one can emerge victoriously. Only those who have encountered cancer know how difficult it is to endure the battle to the end – how many sacrifices, tears, and courage are needed… but they also know that only with the support of their loved ones and with adequate medical help, they can overcome everything.

Life is the greatest gift, and we must cherish it, both for ourselves and for those who love us. I thank you all dear friends once again for your noble efforts, and your willingness and determination to provide for the preservation of lives.”

Crown Princess also reminded about the numerous activities taken by her Foundation in Belgrade, together with Lifeline Humanitarian Organization abroad, which has Foundations in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, that all work under Her Royal Highness’s patronage, in raising awareness as well as providing medical equipment to Serbian hospitals to identify and treat the disease on time.

According to the latest data from the Institute for the Public Health of Serbia “Milan Jovanovic Batut”, breast cancer is the leading malignant tumor among the women in Serbia, and around the world. Also, breast cancer is one of the leading causes of premature death in the female population. Measured by years of lost life, breast cancer is the third leading cause of death in women aged 45 to 64. Oncologists constantly emphasize the importance of regular lifesaving mammography breast cancer screening, and between the two screenings, regular breast examinations by their doctor and regular self-examination.