On the occasion of World Children’s Day, which is celebrated each year by UNICEF on 20 November, HRH Crown Princess Katherine sends a message to everyone to respect, support, and love each child in the world, as children are the greatest treasure we have, which we all must protect and nurture on their path of growing up.

The theme of this year’s marking of this day is “Listen to the future”. World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children, marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. As this organization stated: “We’re encouraging the world to actively listen to children’s hopes, dreams, and visions for the future, promoting children’s right to participation. Children should be empowered to voice their opinions about the world they want to live in, and it’s all of our responsibility to listen and support their visions.

As a parent or caregiver, you play a critical role in nurturing your child’s voice. You are their first support system, and they look to you for guidance and encouragement. By creating an environment where your child feels safe and heard when expressing their thoughts, you’re helping shape the next generation of leaders, thinkers and doers.”

HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation in Belgrade and the offices of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, whose patron is Crown Princess Katherine, pay the most attention to young ones and strive to enable children a carefree and happy childhood through their projects. Thousands of smiles on those children are the greatest reward for the work of all the good people who have made their lives better, through selfless charity. There is also a program “Children Helping Children”, started by the Crown Princess years ago, so the children can learn the joy of giving at an early age.

“World Children’s Day is a perfect reminder for all of us to recall how much love, attention, and appreciation each child in the world needs. Not only on this day, but every day of the year, it’s important that the world listens to the ideas and demands of the young ones. Children are very smart and honest and believe me, they have a lot to say to us. It is something that stands for every child in the world. Their race, ethnicity, and religion don’t matter, they are all beautiful and all represent the future of our world, they are the greatest treasure we have.

We as parents must make sure that the children live in a home with love, care, and respect. Focusing on their health, giving them the love and security they deserve, the education that will help them to succeed in life, and for every parent to be sincere and an example to their children, showing them respect, security, and kindness. We are all responsible for the future of the children, we are there to help them feel our support and love at all times.

We must give love to all children, but also to respect their opinions and feelings. In return, they will give us the most precious gift there is – their love, which is always true and unconditional. And it is the best gift we can give to the world”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

We should wear something blue on 20 November, which is the colour that symbolizes this day, and thus show everybody that we are ready to make this world more beautiful and better for the lives of our children.

Photos – HRH Crown Princess Katherine with children on various occasions and deliveries of aid. The covered period is since the Return of the Royal family to Serbia in 2001 until now