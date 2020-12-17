A container from Chicago arrived at the Royal Compound with Christmas gifts for children, which Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, traditionally sends on the occasion of New Year’s and Christmas holidays.

This year would have been the 19th traditional Christmas reception for children without parental care. Sadly, for the first time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no receptions at the White Palace but, thanks to Their Royal Highnesses, the gifts including 553 boxes of clothes, toys and many other presents will be delivered to orphanages, as well as daily centers for children with special needs, women’s shelters and other institutions in Serbia and Republika Srpska.

Despite the pandemic that brought great changes and many difficulties all over the world, this year as well, Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, together with generous donors, will continue supporting the children and make this holiday special for them. By delivering gifts we help children to feel that they are loved, cared and that they will never be forgotten.

“Thanks to the support of our donors and wonderful people from Chicago who are continuing the tradition of supporting our children all these years, my husband and I are looking forward to bring joy to more than 1,000 children despite the difficulties that the pandemic has brought. In the years to come, we should all be proud how for the sake of the children we were united and were making sure that our children are feeling loved and that they always come first. We call upon all people of good will to help us make a better childhood and create wonderful memories for them. What might be seem as a little something for us, can mean a lot to these children. My husband and I are very grateful to donors for helping us and supporting the children. Their smiles and happiness are the best reward for all those who have made it possible”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.