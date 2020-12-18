The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation delivered aid worth more than 10,000 US dollars to help the Serbian people of Kosovo and Metohija. This aid assisted families in the Gnjilane municipality of Kosovo and Metohija and the soup kitchens run by The Mother of the Nine Jugovics Organization.

Twenty-eight families from the villages of Partes, Silovo, Gornje Kusce, Pasjane, Donja Budriga, Koretiste, Livoc, Straza, and Pones, all in the Gnjilane municipality, received aid in the form of food packages, hygiene products, clothing, and blankets, while toys, backpacks, and school supplies were provided to the children. In addition, large quantities of food were delivered to the local soup kitchens.

The funds for this crucial aid were provided by Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago with assistance from Holy Resurrection Cathedral, Chicago, Illinois, The Three Kolos Group – the KSS of St. George SOC of Joliet, Illinois, the KSS Knjeginja Zorka of St. Archangel Michael SOC of Lansing, Illinois, and the KSS of St. Archangel Michael SOC of Lansing, Illinois, and the Ambassadors Group of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago which has been supporting Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for many years.

“My husband, Crown Prince Alexander, and I are very grateful for these generous donations. We help as much as we can, so that our people in Kosovo and Metohija have a better life and can cope with the many challenges they face, especially during the pandemic,” said Crown Princess Katherine.

The Mother of the Nine Jugovics Organization, which is overseen by the Serbian Orthodox Church, runs four soup kitchens throughout Kosovo and Metohija, feeding over two thousand people. The leaders of this organization pointed out that they are very happy to have received this donation, which will at least temporarily provide assistance in the form of nourishment for the Serbian people residing in Kosovo and Metohija.