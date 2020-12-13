Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine marked their Slava – St. Andrew the First Called in New York, which was blessed by His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America.

“Slava is one of the most important Serbian customs, and a very important day in the year for each Serbian Orthodox family. In previous years, we celebrated Slava in our Belgrade, with our Patriarch Irinej, with family and friends. Unfortunately, this year is much different. All of us have tragically lost our great spiritual leader, our Patriarch Irinej. My family and I are grateful for all the moments spent with His Holiness, for every wise word and advice he gave us.

Celebrating Slava is an opportunity to gather family and friends. We pray to Saint Andrew the First Called and to the Lord to give us the strength to overcome these challenging times, that when the pandemic ends, we will continue the tradition of our ancestors and pass on the legacy to future generations”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.