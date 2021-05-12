On the occasion of the International Nurses Day, HRH Crown Princess Katherine sent congratulations and expressed gratitude to all nurses who are working very hard in these challenging times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will always remember the huge contribution that nurses make in the fight against the coronavirus, risking their lives every day to save their patients lives.

Today, once again, we say to them – thank you from the bottom of our hearts! We know that nurses are the heart of each hospital. Thanks to their dedicated work, support and comfort that they provide, patients feel that nurses are the part of their families. They are our heroes, and I am very proud of them!

I am proud of networking and cooperation of nurses, who will always have my support”, said Crown Princess Katherine on the occasion of the International Nurses Day.

Due to pandemic, it was not possible for the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation to organize the first Serbian Diaspora Nurses Conference (www.sdnc.rs), with the aim of further education and international cooperation with the nurses all over the world.

“I look forward to organize the firs Serbian Diaspora Nurses Conference, when epidemiological conditions let us”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.