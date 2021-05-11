His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander congratulated Ramadan Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

“On the occasion of the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, I extend my most sincere congratulations to all citizens of the Islamic community.

I wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family, remembering with gratitude the daily blessings that life brings.

Celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of charity, I congratulate you on Eid al-Fitr and ask you to receive my most sincere wishes that the days to come be filled with peace and contentment, understanding, mutual respect and tolerance”, said Crown Prince Alexander in his letter of congratulations.