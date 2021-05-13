HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation donated a cardiovascular ultrasound device to the General Hospital in Prijepolje for cardiovascular patients.

The ultrasound, worth $66,800 with two probes – a cardiac and a doppler, for examining blood vessels, is very valuable and significant device. The first patients have already been examined in Hospital in Prijepolje.

Thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Anka Еrne, who has been selflessly helping, the patients from Prijepolje and the surrounding area will no longer have to go to other cities to take this very important examination.

Crown Princess Katherine is very grateful for this generous donation of Mrs Anka Erne, especially in these difficult times, when this cardiovascular ultrasound was desperately needed for the Prijepolje hospital.

On behalf of the doctors and the entire medical staff at the General Hospital in Prijepolje, the general manager of this institution, Dr. Zoran Drobnjak, thanked Mrs. Anka Erne and the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation for this important donation. “Thanks to this very important donation, a reliable diagnosis of cardiovascular patients will be performed at the General Hospital in Prijepolje”, said the general manager of the Prijepolje hospital, Dr. Zoran Drobnjak.