HRH Crown Prince Alexander attended the Holy Vidovdan Liturgy and the commemoration service for the heroes of the Kosovo battle which was on great spiritual and national holiday of the Serbian people in St. John the Baptist Church in Paterson, New Jersey, USA, officiated by Priest Đokan Majstorović, and Deacon Vladimir Srbljak. Together with His Royal Highness, Mr Vladimir Bozovic, PhD, Consul–General of Serbia in New York and many people of faith gathered for the Divine Service to jointly celebrate this sacred day.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine for some time now, due to important obligations, are in the USA, and therefore could not be in Serbia for Vidovdan. After the church service, the gathering continued at the beautiful Serbian estate, where the Crown Prince and Consul General addressed the present people. In his speech, Father Đokan Majstorović thanked the Crown Prince for his presence and wished him and the entire Royal Family good health, peace, and every blessing from the Lord. With cultural artistic program, the solemnity was especially enhanced by little Petar, who recited the poem “Vidovdan” by the late Metropolitan Amfilohije. The gathering ended with sharing table of love at the Serbian Estate.

For our diaspora, Vidovdan represents a very important holiday, the one that was always celebrated very solemnly, especially in the period after World War Two, when many true patriots were forced to leave our country, the same as our Royal Family. Vidovdan for Serbs abroad symbolizes connection with the homeland and a reminder of common history and culture, regardless of geographical distance. It is a chance to celebrate our national identity, and build unity.

“Through the centuries, Vidovdan has become a symbol of the moral strength and eternal spirit of the Serbian people – a powerful reminder of our unity, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of truth and justice. The legacy of this sacred day lives on in each one of us, as a call to uphold the virtues of dignity, responsibility, and solidarity. We must always be worthy of that legacy. The Serbian people must constantly strive, and work for our unity. Only united can we show how much we truly love our homeland and work for its future.”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Consul General Dr. Božović particularly emphasized the importance and symbolism of Vidovdan, especially in America and the diaspora. “Vidovdan represents the finest examples of our faith, history, culture, and tradition—values we must preserve, nurture, and promote through modern means, without departing from the essence and foundations rooted in the sacred Kosovo covenant.”

Dr. Božović highlighted the positive examples of the Kosovo Holy Great martyrs of Kosovo — Holy Emperor Lazar and Saint Sava — but also contemporary saints and role models such as Saint Bishop Nikolaj, Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, who lived and created there, in New York and America. He underscored the importance of gratitude to this great country and the American people and expressed his thanks to Crown Prince Alexander for his presence, highlighting the positive values represented by the Karadjordjević’s Crown.