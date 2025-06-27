On the occasion of the great Serbian religious and national holiday Vidovdan, HRH Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations to His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, the Serbian Orthodox Church, and the citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

“Vidovdan, one of the most important days that stands out so much by its significance and symbolic strength for our national being in our very rich history, is not only a day of remembrance, but also a celebration of our spiritual strength, national identity, and deep-rooted values. It is a sacred moment in our calendar that reminds us of the heroism and sacrifice of our ancestors, who stood firm in defence of honour, faith, and homeland.

Through the centuries, Vidovdan has become a symbol of the moral strength and eternal spirit of the Serbian people – a powerful reminder of our unity, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of truth and justice. The legacy of this sacred day lives on in each one of us, as a call to uphold the virtues of dignity, responsibility, and solidarity. We must always be worthy of that legacy.

In today’s world, filled with many challenges, it is crucial that we remain inspired by the example of our forebears – to have courage, strength, and compassion when facing difficulties, to cherish our traditions, and to work tirelessly for a better and more just future for all our people.

That is why I wish this holiday to be spent in peace, unity, and good faith. Serbian people must strive, and work for our unity. Today, we remember all the fallen heroes of our people who gave their lives for Serbia and our ideals throughout history, all important historical events that took place on this day. This remembrance is a reminder to love our neighbours and families, our people, our homeland, and remember that our past is connected with our present, same as our present actions will shape the future of our children. Long live Serbia!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.