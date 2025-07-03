As a reaction to the current disturbing developments and the increase of unwanted and unacceptable scenes of violence in our country, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip issued the following statement, assessing that hatred among citizens is the greatest defeat and that Serbia must remain a country where differences are resolved with words, not force.

“Dear people of Serbia,

As the heir to the Crown and as someone who deeply believes in Serbia, I feel a duty to address our Homeland in these difficult days.

We are witnessing scenes that must not have their place in a country whose tradition is freedom, whose future lies in the unity and dignity of all citizens.

No one must be attacked for peacefully defending their beliefs. Violence against unarmed people, especially students and pupils, is not the path to stability. The government bears the greatest responsibility to preserve peace, not to endanger it.

The interest of the state is not and cannot be the interest of any political party. Serbia belongs to everyone, both those who govern and those who think differently. Hatred among citizens is the greatest defeat.

Serbia must remain a country of free and dignified people, a country in which differences are resolved with words, not with force.

I call on everyone to restrain themselves from quarrels, to not forget that we are one people, one country. I call on those who make decisions to put peace, security, and human dignity above all else.

Let us be guided by reason, patience, and love for Serbia.

May God protect our Homeland and all its people.”