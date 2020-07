Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine would like to share “my birthday wish that came true” the 75th birthday film https://youtu.be/cI8Leb5gKk8.

His Royal Highness’s special wish for his 75th birthday is that this COVID-19 virus go away forever and that everyone be safe and take good care during these very difficult times.

His Royal Highness hopes that all countries economies recover as soon as possible and that everyone has a better future.