HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation donated and as of today delivered valuable medical aid worth more than 500,000 euros to all 17 Hospitals across Serbia and to the Serbian people.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine learned from a very young age that giving is a gift. It gives you a sense of satisfaction and wellbeing while making a difference, especially during these difficult times when the whole world is fighting with coronavirus. United and with support of Dr. Douglas Jackson of Project C.U.R.E from Denver, Colorado and Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine three containers of medical aid came to Serbia.

“My husband and I are thankful to Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for many years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what the heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus that they have what they need to be able to help people and to save lives they have been saving“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Three containers of medical aid carried: 96 electric intensive care beds for hospitals (Striker ICU beds), 3 pediatric patient examination beds, 380 hospital bed mattresses, 30 infusion stands, 2 sterilizers for dry sterilization, 5 walking sticks, 5 nightstands, 200 crutches, 10 crutches for children and 40 walkers.

This very important donation received 17 Hospitals throughout Serbia: Clinical Center of Serbia – Clinic for Digestive Surgery, KBC Zemun, KBC Dragisa Misovic, Orthopedic Hospital Banjica, Sveti Sava Hospital and Special Hospital for Cerebral Palsy, Hospitals in Vrsac, Smederevo, Kikinda, Subotica, Valjevo, Cuprija, Leskovac, Zrenjanin, Loznica, Aleksinac and Health Center in Vranje.