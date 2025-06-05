HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations for the upcoming Kurban Bayram – Eid al-Adha, to all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday on Friday, 6 June.

“On the occasion of the great holiday of Kurban Bayram – Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all members of the Islamic community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and across the world.

This blessed holiday, one of the most significant in the Islamic faith, is a time of deep spiritual reflection, devotion, and gratitude. It commemorates the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity, reminding us all of the importance of caring for others, especially those in need.

In today’s restless world, maybe more than ever, we must uphold the universal values of tolerance, mutual respect, and unity. Living together in peace and harmony, regardless of our religious or cultural differences, is essential for the well-being and progress of our society. Kurban Bayram is a strong reminder of these shared values that bring people together and foster a spirit of understanding and solidarity.

As the Holy Qur’an reminds all people of faith: “Worship Allah and associate nothing with Him, and be kind to parents, relatives, orphans, the needy, the near neighbor, the distant neighbor, the companion at your side, the traveller…” (Surah An-Nisa, 4:36), may this sacred time inspire all to renew our faith in goodness, strengthen the bonds between people, and walk together on the path of peace and mutual understanding.

I wish you and your loved ones good health, joy, and prosperity, for the days ahead, and every day of your lives. Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.