HRH Princess Ljubica last night presented to the public her first literary work, a children’s book titled “The Struggle for the Inscription”, at the Royal Palace in Belgrade. The book, intended for ages 7 to 11, emphasizes the protection of the environment, cultural and historical heritage, as well as personal and collective identity as its main motif.

(Explanatory note – In Serbia, the word “Zapis” which is translated as “inscription” or “record”, refers to a tree with a sign of cross carved in it, which in the old times served as a church, a gathering point for prayer).

The promotion of the book, which reminds us of how important the preservation of the tradition and legacy of our ancestors is, was held at the Royal Palace, a building that is one of the strongest symbols and guardians of the tradition of the Serbian people and the Royal Family Karađorđević. The presentation of the work in the Palace Cinema was attended by HRH Hereditary Prince Filip, HRH Princess Danica, and HRH Prince Alexander, as well as HRH Prince Mihailo, HRH Princess Linda, HRH Princesses Natalia and Isidora, and numerous other guests. HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine are very sorry that due to urgent obligations abroad, they could not attend in person, but the greeting letter of the Crown Prince, as the Head of the Royal Family, was read at the beginning of the program.

“The Tree of Inscription is one of the strongest links that connects us with our elders, with their legacy that continues to this day. For our people, it is as great a sanctuary as built temples, a place of prayer and spiritual but also national gathering. Numerous Trees of Inscription throughout Serbia remind us of the old times when our ancestors gathered under them, offered their prayers to the Lord, carefully restored the carved cross, and guarded it as if it were somebody dearest to them,” said Crown Prince Alexander.

His Royal Highness’s words are connected to the basic story of the book “The Fight for the Inscription”: “When a human axe threatens to cut down a centuries-old Inscription-Tree – a sacred tree in the heart of a Šumadija village – the entire forest world rises to its feet. But the real battle is not fought in the forest but in the heart of a man who realizes that, without thinking, he has sided with those who destroy, instead of those who build.

The Fight for the Inscription is a poetic, layered story in verse, intended for children, and with them for all of us who want our children to grow up to be good people. This is a story about the power of unity, about the danger of forgetting, about a heritage that lives on as long as we are willing to preserve it. And perhaps its most important message is also the simplest: if we lose our roots – we have lost ourselves.”

Speaking about her inspiration while writing and the motives that guided her while creating her literary debut, Princess Ljubica emphasized: “This was an extremely emotional evening for Mihailo and me because we were finally able to launch a project that we had been working on for a very long time and that I personally care about very much. It was my first book, my first journey into the literary world, so it was really very important to me that it happened right here and with the support of the Crown Prince and, of course, the rest of the family, who were at the presentation.

I hope this book will contribute to future generations, and that we will all try to work together to preserve our roots and promote our heritage as something that we should all be proud of and carry with us, wherever we are.”

“Although originally intended for children, this book reminds both adults and children of some timeless values that we often forget in the modern world, and which are of exceptional importance for our people and their traditions, but also for their survival. While we preserve the Trees with Inscription, we also preserve the spirit of our ancestors and maintain that unbroken chain of our existence” concluded the Crown Prince in his greeting letter. In addition, he emphasized that he is very proud of all the activities that his cousins, Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica, carry out for the benefit of our Homeland and that this is a wonderful example of fulfilling the most important duty of the Royal Family of Serbia, to always be at the service of our people and to preserve our national heritage ” which is deeply embedded in the foundations of our Serbia, without which we have no future”.

Mr. Dragan Reljic, Director of the Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, also addressed those present at the promotion with appropriate words. The illustrations for this work were done by Ms. Ivona Popović, a teacher from Sremska Mitrovica, and all proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the “Roots” Foundation for projects aimed at children and youth.