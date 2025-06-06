Regarding the European Union’s decision to include the Jadar project among strategic projects in third countries, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip issued the following statement, assessing that if Europe wants a partnership, it must be based on mutual respect, not on treating Serbia as a resource.

“The European Union’s decision to include the Jadar project among strategic projects in third countries is a deeply concerning signal for the future of Serbia.

There can be no talk of progress if it is based on sacrificing the health of the people and destroying the most valuable things we have—our land, water, and nature.

Serbia is not a territory—Serbia is a people, a history, and a promise to future generations. That promise cannot be fulfilled if we allow others to view us only through the prism of mineral reserves and geostrategic position. A country that agrees to be mined for someone else’s profit denies its own existence.

The development of a state is not measured by the amount of mineral wealth exported, but by its capacity to provide its citizens with a life worthy of a human being—in a healthy environment, with a strong economy, and respect for the dignity of every person.

Serbia must be the master of its own destiny. Dialogue with the world must be conducted openly, but with dignity, and always in the interest of the people. I call on all state institutions to act wisely, responsibly, and transparently. Our decisions today shape the Serbia we leave to our children.

Serbia has the right to development, but not at any cost. If Europe wants a partnership, it must be based on mutual respect, not on treating Serbia as a resource.

Serbia is not a mine. Serbia is a home. And a home is not given away for rent or under pressure.”