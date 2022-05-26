HRH Crown Prince Alexander gladly accepted the kind request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Georgia and congratulated the Day of Restoration of Independence and Statehood to the people of this country, which is celebrated in Georgia on 26 May.

Every year the Georgian people get congratulatory messages from world leaders, and this year the official addressing of HRH Crown Prince Alexander congratulating the Georgian people on the National Day was received with special attention in the Georgian community as His Royal Highness is the first Serbian representative of high rank congratulating the Georgian people via video address on this important occasion since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Serbia and Georgia.

The video addressing of Crown Prince Alexander was aired on Georgian TV channels, as well as on social networks run by Government institutions and shared on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In his speech, among other, HRH Crown Prince Alexander said: “It is important to remember how crucial freedom and liberty are for all nations. These are the values that the people of our two countries share and cherish as the greatest treasure. On that day over a century ago, your ancestors stood up against the rising of extremist ideology and dictatorship, which ruled the Soviet Union. Although it did not exist for long, the Democratic Republic of Georgia had a significant impact on the development of the Georgian statehood in the long run.

The act of independence laid out the basic principles of state organization and country policy, where democracy, good relations with all states, civil and political freedom, free development for national minorities, and women’s rights were promoted. These are the principles on which every modern democratic country stands today, and you should be proud of it.

Georgia and Serbia enjoy traditionally friendly relations, based on religious, cultural, and historical proximity. During the centuries, our countries have experienced and bravely overcome numerous significant challenges. The people of Serbia will always be grateful to you for your support in our struggle for justice and for the fact that the state of Georgia did not recognize Kosovo, which is a holy land for the Serbs!

Our two nations have been tireless in the fight for their homelands and people. I wish you peace, prosperity, and success in the years to come.“

You can see the entire addressing on LINK

On 26 May 1918, Georgia’s independence from the Soviet Union was declared by the First Meeting of the National Council of Georgia. Despite the short period of its existence (1918-1921), the Democratic Republic of Georgia had a significant impact on the development of the Georgian statehood in a long run. The Act of Independence laid out the basic principles of state organization and country policy: state sovereignty; democratic republic as a political form of independent Georgia; goodwill with all states, especially neighbours; civil and political freedom; free development for national minorities. Georgia at a time became one of the pioneer countries where women had the right to vote and stand for election. This was organically linked to the 1921 Constitution, which focused on democratic values and principles as well as the establishment and strengthening of democratic institutions in Georgia.