The video ceremony , during which the students will be addressed by HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Prince Alexander , the Crown Prince’s youngest son and the President of the Managing Board of his Foundation for Education and Culture, will be broadcast live tomorrow – Wednesday, 25 June 2025, at noon on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel.

Instead of the traditional ceremony, which has many times been organized at the White Palace and at which students had the opportunity to meet HRH Crown Prince Alexander in person, due to the urgent obligations of the Crown Prince and HRH Crown Princess Katherine abroad, as well as the differences in the date on which the school year ends in certain secondary schools this year, His Royal Highness has decided that the ceremony honouring the selected students will be held online, and the certificates and gifts for the students will be sent by post in the coming days. His Royal Highness was very much looking forward to this year and the opportunity to meet all the graduates in person at the Palace, but unfortunately, this difficult yet necessary decision had to be made.

Each secondary school in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska selects a valedictorian among its graduates, and the Crown Prince Alexander Foundation for Education and Culture awards a commendation and appropriate gift in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments achieved in high school. With this year’s awards, the number of young people who have received encouragement and support on their educational journey from the Royal Family will exceed 12,500 , since the time the Head of the Royal Family has revived this tradition of his ancestors, following the return of the Karađorđević family to Serbia.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and his Foundation for Education and Culture have continued this year as well the tradition of awarding more than 500 of the best high school graduates from Serbia and the Republic of Srpska for their outstanding academic achievements during their secondary education.

“Every year I am very happy to see that we have excellent students who understand the great importance of education. Only with the help of knowledge can our homeland progress. I will repeat what I always emphasize – contributing to your country and your people with knowledge is the highest and most noble example of true patriotism.

Serbia needs young, educated people to stay here, in our country. Without them, we have no future. Our secure tomorrow is in their hands,” stated Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion, and invited everyone to join the online ceremony tomorrow to hear the rest of his message.

In addition to Their Royal Highnesses, congratulations to the graduates will also be extended by Mr. Richard Jankov, Executive Director of the organization Upward Bound Youth and the main benefactor of this event, who is deeply dedicated to supporting the educational and humanitarian work of the Royal Family of Serbia, as well as Ms. Andjelina Jaredić, Marketing of Link Group, a company that is our long-standing traditional partner and which is again this year awarding 40 free scholarships to graduates for its prestigious ITA Academy.

Like every year, there will also be special motivational speakers, those who, through their achievements and experiences, encourage young people and inspire them by personal example to continue the path they have chosen. Great champions, who have achieved great successes wearing the jersey of our national basketball team, and who are always the brightest example of how one should fight for our country and represent it around the world in the best possible way! Congratulations to the graduates will be extended by Vladimir Lučić, former captain of our national team and silver medalist at the 2017 European Championship, as well as current national team player Aleksa Avramović, silver medalist at the 2023 World Championship and bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Royal Family of Serbia always knew how much well-educated people mean to each country and Karadjordjevic supported education. Inspired by the great legacy left to him by his ancestors, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, shortly after the return of the Royal Family to Serbia after decades of exile, continued this centuries-old tradition and established his Foundation for Education and Culture. The Crown Prince’s personal vision is to provide quality education for the youth of Serbia and motivate them to reach the highest possible academic levels, so they can achieve personal development, successful careers, and personal fulfilment. Together with associates and partners, His Royal Highness is also dedicated to improving education and academic research in Serbia, as well as solving the problem of young and talented people outflow.

His Royal Highness extends his sincere gratitude to all those who selflessly contributed to this effort: Mr. Richard Jankov, Executive Director of Upward Bound Youth, Link Group, our long-time traditional partner, as well as Mr. Vladimir Lučić, Mr. Aleksa Avramović, the Representative Office of the Republic of Srpska in Serbia, and the Kingdom of Serbia Association, which is under the Crown Prince’s patronage.