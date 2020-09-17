CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS FOR ROSH HASHANAH

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, to leaders of the Jewish community in Serbia and Republika Srpska.

„May this day of remembrance inspire us all to reconsider our actions, pray for forgiveness for what we may have done wrong, and strive to be better and help those in need. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy during these hard times. From the bottom of my heart, I wish a peaceful, successful and blessed year to you and your family, and to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, with the joyful exclamation “Shana tova”! – pointed out the Crown Prince in his letter of congratulations.

His Royal Highness congratulated to HE. Mr. Yahel Vilan – Ambassador of Israel, Mr. Isaac Asiel – Grand Rabbi of the Jewish Community in Serbia, Mr. Robert Sabados – President of the Union of Jewish Communities of Serbia, Mr. Danilo Medic – President of the Jewish Community of Belgrade, Dr. Joshua Steinfeld – President of the Jewish Community of Subotica, Mr. Nenad Fogel – President of the Jewish Community of Zemun, Mr. Mirko Adam – President of the Jewish Community of Novi Sad, Mrs. Sandra Papo-Fischer – President of the Jewish Community of Sombor, Mrs. Ljiljana Popov – President of the Jewish Community of Zrenjanin, Mrs. Nevena Knezevic – President of the Jewish Community of Kikinda, Mr. David Montias – President of the Jewish Community of Pancevo, Ms. Jasna Ciric – President of the Jewish Community of Niš and Mr. Arya Livne- President of the Jewish Community of Banja Luka.