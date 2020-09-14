Crown Princess Katherine Foundation in cooperation with LINKgroup company started a project online education free of charge for children without parental care, over the summer holidays. Due to COVID-19 the children were not able to leave the institution since they were put under special protective measures. Thanks to free ITAcademy courses, the children were able to use their free time at the institutions in a very useful way, by learning skills that will help them for the future in a business world.

Over 100 children were enrolled in this project, and 10 most successful students with the best results in online education were congradulated and awarded by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine at the White Palace, with Samsung tablets, thanks to the donation of Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Princess Katherine addressed the audience and congratulated the students who showed excellent dedication and knowledge. “I am very grateful to LINKGroup, a company that supports the work my Foundation for Education and Culture, as well as the work of my wife’s Foundation,” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine pointed out: “I congratulate you and all your friends on the success you have achieved and the knowledge you have gained. I wish you a lot of success for your further education, good health during these difficult times and know that my husband Crown Prince Alexander and I are always there for you“.

All 100 children who took part in the courses will be awarded with the book by Evro Book publishing house, package of sweets and a cosmetic package. In addition to that, the Fashion House “Balasevic” will award all the girls who will graduate next year with vouchers for prom dresses, to their great joy. All children from the institutions who didn’t participate in the project will get Gold Pack packages of sweets.