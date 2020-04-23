CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER SENDS HIS WISHES FOR THE BEGINNING OF RAMADAN TO ISLAMIC COMMUNITY

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended warmest wishes for the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the Islamic Community.

“Today, when the whole world is fighting the pandemic of the Corona virus, it takes more than ever to show solidarity and stay together.

Please accept my warm wishes for the beginning of the Great Ramadan Holiday, wishing you to spend this month filled with additional patience, tranquility and compassion. May your prayers be heard, community and family strengthened, and may Ramadan bring you peace, happiness and blessings” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.