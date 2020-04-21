SALC’S FIRESIDE CHAT WITH HRH CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER II OF SERBIA MODERATED BY HON. BRANKO TERZIC

The Serbian American Leadership Conference (SALC) hosted HRH Crown Prince Alexander II Karađorđević of Serbia, on April 20, 2020, for a “fireside chat” moderated by former Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner, the Honorable Branko Terzić.

Serbian American Leadership Conference thanked HRH Crown Prince Alexander for this sifnificant and extensive conversation: “We are grateful to His Royal Highness for providing such in-depth and personal insight into his life and work that included a discussion of: his career; the Karađorđević Royal Family; his humanitarian and charitable work; the prospects of the Serbian economy in the years ahead and his contribution to its improvement; his recommendations and support for SALC; and other topics that many have not had the opportunity to hear before. Thank you, Your Royal Highness, for providing us this incredible opportunity!”.

The full video can be viewed at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZZx8qhAv3I&feature=youtu.be