HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine extend their congratulations for the upcoming Easter to His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, Bishops, clergy of the Serbian Orthodox Church, and all Orthodox believers worldwide.

“As the most important day for each Christian approaches, the greatest and holiest of all, we remember the words of our Lord Jesus Christ: “I am the Resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” Our Savior has given us the greatest gift that anyone can receive – eternal life in His love. In order to deliver that gift to us, His children, to bring salvation to the world, He took the greatest sacrifice, went through suffering and Golgotha, to finally defeat death and rise from the grave.

“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” That light still shines upon us, and will continue until the world exists. Although we live in an imperfect world, full of suffering, misery, and temptation, His light, the light of resurrection, gives us the hope and strength to exist. It warms our hearts, supports us and encourages us when we falter, lifts us when we fall, and shows us how strong and infinite the Lord’s love for us all is.

But we also must be worthy of this love, of His blessing. In order to do so, we must do as the Son of God taught us, be merciful, forgiving, and good to each other. As true Christians, we must open our hearts and find a place in them for each person who lives in this world, and try to live a life and leave a legacy of virtues and good deeds. Because as Christ said to us: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

To all Orthodox Christians, my wife, Crown Princess Katherine, I, and the entire Royal family of Serbia send our most joyful and heartfelt wishes for the upcoming Easter! We wish you to spend the holidays with your family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones in health, peace, prosperity, and happiness. It is with the greatest joy that I pronounce the words of our traditional greeting – Christ is risen!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.