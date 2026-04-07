Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine once again hosted the yearly traditional Easter receptions at the White Palace in Belgrade, for more than 1,000 socially vulnerable children. Due to important obligations, the Crown Prince this year couldn’t attend the gatherings at the home of the Royal family of Serbia, but is very proud of his wife for once again bringing happiness and joy to children who need it the most.

Two receptions were where the young guests had the opportunity to enjoy wonderful gifts and to spend time with the Easter bunny, the animators from the ensemble “Cigra”, as well as a music program by the Children’s Cultural Center DKC’s choir. Like every year, it was great joy for the children when they searched for coloured eggs in the Royal Park in front of the White Palace, after which the Crown Princess, together with friends of the Royal family, delivered toys, sweets, and other appropriate gifts to them. This is a tradition Their Royal Highnesses started more than 20 years ago, upon their arrival to Serbia, with a desire to share the joy of holidays with children in need, inviting the young ones to come to their home, and making them feel at home.

“It is my heartfelt wish that every child leaves the Palace today with a genuine smile and a sense of joy in their heart. When children are happy, the whole world becomes brighter for us, their smiles are our greatest blessing and a most precious reward. Above all, it is essential that every child knows they are loved, cared for, and not forgotten. My husband and I are deeply grateful for the Joy of giving that this day has brought, not only to the children but to all of us”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The receptions were supported and held in the presence of His Grace the Vicar of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, Bishop Peter of Toplica, who spoke about the importance of Easter to the children. Children without parental care, children with difficulties in intellectual development, and socially vulnerable children, from homes, associations, and schools throughout Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, had the opportunity to receive Easter gifts from Her Royal Highness.

This wonderful Easter gathering is every year helped by Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and Lifeline Canada whose patron has been HRH Crown Princess Katherine for over 30 years. We extend our sincere gratitude to the company Veropoulos for their support of our Easter receptions through a generous donation of toys, as well as to our other valued donors: Coca-Cola HBC, Atlantic Štark, Marbo Product d.o.o., Balon Centar, Leon Company, Hellenic Business Association of Serbia, Dr Ioanna Batsialou, Regent Clinic and International Women’s Club.

Also, great support came from international schools in Belgrade which joined the charity campaign which HRH Crown Princess Katherine started a long time ago “Children helping children”: French School of Belgrade, British International School of Belgrade and German School of Belgrade. This project is following Her Royal Highness’s determination and vision, that it is crucial to teach children at an early age the importance of the Joy of Giving, as well as to encourage them to bring their gifts to the Palace, to be given to their peers in need for the forthcoming Easter holidays.

Her Royal Highness would like to thank all the donors and supporters who generously helped with this year’s receptions for children and together made this holiday more meaningful for the young ones.