Traditional manifestation “Children Easter Magic”, the largest children’s event in Serbia for the greatest Christian holiday, which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, Patriarch Porfirije, and the City of Belgrade, was organised for the 28th time this year and supported by TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica.

Their Royal Highnesses attended the exhibition of the most beautiful children’s Easter works in the Gallery of the National Television RTS on Wednesday, 8 April, and delivered presents to the winners of the competition, which is dedicated to Bojana Asović, the girl who died in the terrible tragedy at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in 2023. The ceremony was also attended by His Grace Bishop Tihon of Moravica, Vicar Bishop of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije.

“This noble manifestation, created during the days of NATO bombing, still testifies to the power of faith, hope, and creativity that lives in our children.

With deep respect and prayerful remembrance, we keep in memory Bojana Asović, an eleven-year-old pupil of the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, who in 2023 was among the awarded participants in the art competition, and then tragically lost her life in her school. This competition bears her name today, as a permanent reminder of the gift, innocence, and love that we must not forget.

May the joy of Easter remind us of the eternal victory of life over all suffering”, stated TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica.

This event is being organized this year for the 28th time, and its patrons are HRH Crown Prince Alexander, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, and the City of Belgrade. The manifestation started during the NATO Aggression in 1999, with a desire to continue the tradition of children socializing for Easter, and also to give them hope in a time of war. It continued in the following years, becoming the largest children’s manifestation for Easter in Serbia.