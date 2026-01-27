HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent the following message on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which has been observed worldwide on 27 January by decision of the United Nations General Assembly:

“International Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds us that the tragedy of World War II was an assault on humanity itself and a warning of where hatred, intolerance, and discrimination can lead. Our duty is to uphold the values of freedom, dignity, and mutual respect, and to ensure that such crimes are never repeated.

On this day we remember and pray for the millions of innocent victims of the Holocaust, honor the survivors of the concentration camps, and pay tribute to all those who showed courage and humanity by saving others.

The people of Serbia remember with pride the bravery of our ancestors, who resisted Nazi occupation and stood against the evil that produced the horrors of the Holocaust. Many gave their lives in defense of justice and human dignity, leaving us a legacy of courage and moral responsibility.

Remembering the suffering of the past obliges us to educate future generations, oppose antisemitism, racism, and all forms of prejudice, and build societies based on tolerance, equality, and respect for human rights. Remembrance is not only about the past, it is a commitment to the future,” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.