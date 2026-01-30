The Ivo Lola Ribar Primary and Secondary Schools in the city of Kraljevo, Serbia, today received a donation of orthopedic equipment for children with cerebral palsy, aimed at improving the everyday living conditions of students who require additional physical support. This much-needed aid was provided with the support of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which has been assisting vulnerable communities for more than three decades under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“It gives me great joy to know that we have helped another school in Serbia, especially one that supports children with disabilities. Making their childhood more comfortable and improving their everyday life is truly a blessing, and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, my Foundation in Belgrade, and I personally will continue to do everything we can to provide aid, support, and comfort to those who need it most,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

This generous donation was made possible by The Mihajlovich Family, following an appeal from the school, and includes specialized seating equipment designed to support proper posture and provide comfort during school activities. The equipment will be used both in classrooms and as part of the students’ ongoing therapeutic work.

Specifically, the school received four STABILO positioning systems with lateral supports and headrests, as well as seven Bean Seat orthopedic chairs. These seating solutions help stabilize the pelvis, torso, and head, allowing children with complex physical needs to sit more securely and comfortably for extended periods, while providing essential support.

It is important to note that this donation represents another successfully realized project of Lifeline Chicago at this school and reflects long-term cooperation focused on the well-being of students and support for the important work of their teachers.

The Ivo Lola Ribar School expresses its sincere gratitude to The Mihajlovich Family for their selfless support and understanding of the needs of children with developmental disabilities. According to the school’s Principal, Biljana Mandić Dimitrijević, “This donation represents important support for our students and directly contributes to improving both the quality of education and the daily care provided at the school.”