HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends the following message for the upcoming great national and religious holiday in Serbia, Saint Sava’s Day, reminding that the Crown as an institution is here for all citizens of Serbia as a symbol and guarantor of unity, stability, continuity, and reconciliation, and that the only way we can be prosperous, and have a future is if we build bridges between us, not if we burn them behind us:

“On this sacred day, when the Serbian people honour Saint Sava, our spiritual father and enlightener, we should remind ourselves of his legacy that is unbreakably carved into the essence of our nation. Saint Sava, in his tireless work for both the spiritual salvation and the betterment of our people and our country, brought reconciliation between his own brothers and offered a path of unity and wisdom that remained as guidance for our people through the centuries.

Saint Sava’s example teaches us that peace is not born of disunity, but of compassion, dialogue, and respect for one another. In times of raised tensions, when our society faces challenges and division, it is crucial that we do what we can to restore unity, to find a common ground on which we can rebuild the lost trust in each other. No nation or country in the world can exist and build its future when people focus on magnifying the differences between them, instead of embracing the bonds that unite and connect them.

I am saying this, deeply worried for our future, for the future of Serbia, if the divisions continue to be enlarged. We can only be prosperous and have a future if we build bridges between us, not if we burn them behind us. The duty of the Crown as an institution was, is, and always will be to be above the current or daily politics, to stand for all people of Serbia, and to be a meeting point for everybody. The Crown is here for every citizen, as a symbol and guarantor of unity, stability, continuity, and reconciliation. It is the main duty of the Royal family of Serbia, which was left to us from Karadjordje and all our ancestors, to always be in the service of our homeland, loyal to the shared well-being of our people and to the indestructible values that define us.

May the example of Saint Sava guide us all toward compassion and unity, overcoming our differences and releasing tensions. May we honour his memory not only with words, but with deeds that build bridges. It is something that is also one of the most important messages inscribed in one of our most important national symbols, our National Anthem – “Unity will be the defeat of the devil”. And I am always here to do whatever I can to help on that path.

Long live Serbia and all our people, together in understanding, dignity, and mutual respect.”