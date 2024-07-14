Following the disturbing news that American Presidential candidate Mr. Donald Trump, was shot in an assassination attempt during the pre-election rally while he was addressing his supporters, HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia issues the following message:

“I most strongly condemn the assassination attempt of American Presidential candidate Mr. Donald Trump which happened during a pre-election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. To Mr. Trump and his family, who we have known for years, my wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, my family, and I send my sincere wishes for a quick and successful recovery, and to be together and support each other in these very difficult and most stressful moments for them. Together you will emerge even stronger. To the family of the man who was tragically killed I send my sincere condolences, and to those injured I wish a speedy recovery.

This kind of violence is completely unacceptable not only in political battles, but in each and every aspect of life, and we all must look deep into ourselves and ask – what has brought us here, as a society? Nobody has the right to take another person’s life in his or her hands, just because you disagree with their political views. Everybody has every right to disagree with another person, to fight for his or her views, stand and fight for the beliefs that are important, it is the essence of democracy, but this fight excludes any kind of violence. The political arena is the place where battles must be won with words and positive actions, confirmed in the voting stations. You can and you should support whoever is closer to your political views, but never harm another person because of that. The world has already suffered too much because of irresponsible behavior and heated passions. We all must unite and support true democratic principles of understanding, respect for others, and tolerance”.