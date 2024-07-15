Since the Royal family of Serbia’s return to their Homeland, which occurred exactly on the 56th birthday of the Head of the Royal family, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, His Royal Highness marks this day on two occasions – the day of his birth but also the day when he finally came home.

On Wednesday, 17 July 2024, the Crown Prince will celebrate his 79th birthday and the 23rd anniversary of Karadjrodjevic’s return to Serbia. He sends his gratitude to everyone who will share the joy of this day with him.

A review of the activities of Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal family of Serbia in the previous year is documented by a short film, titled “23 Years in Homeland – Following the Legacy of the Great”. His Royal Highness invites everyone to watch the premiere on the YouTube channel of the Royal family, as well as on the social media, on the evening before the birthday – Tuesday, 16 July at 8 PM (Serbian time) on link: