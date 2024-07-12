HRH Hereditary Prince Philip is visiting our Holy Serbian Imperial Lavra, the Hilandar Monastery, for the second time. His Royal Highness was welcomed by the Most Reverend Archimandrite Metodije with the brotherhood. Last night he attended the vigil, and today the Holy Liturgy on the occasion of the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul.

“This holy place, which I decorated last year with the Royal Order of the Karađorđe Star of the first degree, on the occasion of the 825th anniversary of its foundation, and for all the merits for our Royal Family, our people and our Homeland, is a spiritual source from which we have been fed for centuries. I am especially happy because my son is in this holy place at the very moment when we are marking the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great ruler, my great-grandfather, his great-great-grandfather, HM King Peter I, who himself had a special relationship with Hilandar. My son, on this great holiday, prayed to the Most Holy Mother of God for the health and progress of our family and our nation. Many thanks to the wonderful abbot and brothers for the great love and respect they show to our Royal Home!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

“It’s a special feeling, and the warmth, cordiality and hospitality shown to me by the Most Reverend Abbot Metodije and the brothers deeply touched me. The respect shown to the Royal family Karađorđević and the works of my ancestors in this institution, makes me proud as much as it obliges. I symbolically presented the Abbot with a cross from the recent baptism of my daughter Princess Marija.

The unbroken center of our spirituality and history has always attracted and inspired me. Today is also the birthday of my grandfather King Peter I the Liberator, who had similar feelings for Hilandar, our place beyond time. There are few nations that inherit such a treasure. Our destinies are inextricably linked with him,” said Hereditary Prince Philip.

Photo – Monk Milutin from Hilandar