TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended today the funeral of HRH Princess Irene of Greece, the Royal family of Serbia’s dear cousin, and friend, at the Metropolis Cathedral of The Annunciation followed by the Tatoi Royal Cemetery burial, where Her Royal Highness was laid to eternal rest together with other late members of the Royal family of Greece.

The church service was performed by His Beatitude Ieronymos II, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. Members of the Royal families of Europe and many prominent people gathered to say the last goodbye to the late Princess and setting her off to her eternal rest. HM Queen Sophia of Spain, Princess Irene’ sister, as well as HM Queen Anne-Marie, and HRH Crown Prince Pavlos together with other members of the Royal Family of Greece led the procession and accepted condolences and words of deepest sympathy for their loss.

“My wife and I are both deeply saddened by passing of our dear friend and cousin, HRH Princess Irene of Greece. We have known each other for decades and shared numerous beautiful moments together. Just as an example how deep our friendship goes, it was with late Princess Irene that HRH Crown Princess Katherine started her humanitarian work in the 1980ies, when they joined their hands and helped children of India.

During these most difficult moments, we share grief and pain of our dear cousins, the Royal family of Greece, and we send our prayers to the Lord to remember the late Princess in His mercy. When this time of grieving passes, only those beautiful memories of a great and kind woman, a true and honest friend, will remain fondly kept by all of us who knew her, as well as of all the beautiful and joyful moments we have shared together, for which we are truly grateful”, said HRH Crown Prince Alxander on this occasion.

Together with the Royal Couple of Serbia, the Royal families of Europe were present including: HM King Felipe VI and HM Queen Letizia of Spain, with their daughters TRH Infanta Elena, and Infanta Cristina, TRH Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, and Princess Theodora of Greece with their spouses, and HRH Princess Sophie of Romania.

Relations between the Royal families of Greece and Serbia have always been marked with sincere and cordial friendship and deep family bonds. HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s maternal grandfather HM King Alexander of Greece was the brother of HM King Paul of Greece, HRH Princess Irene’s father.

Photo sources: Getty images