On the occasion of the great Serbian religious and national holiday Vidovdan, HRH Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations to His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, the Serbian Orthodox Church, and the citizens of Serbia.

“One more Vidovdan has come, but the feelings of the Serbian people have remained the same when this day arrives, as they were during previous centuries. In our very rich history, with many significant events and occurrences that we remember, it is hard to point out any other day that carries so much strength, symbolism, and importance for our national being as Vidovdan.

Some say that on this day more than 6 centuries ago the Serbian Empire fell, and that we are today celebrating defeat, but how wrong are they. We are celebrating the everlasting spirit of our nation which is represented in this Holy Day, that kept us and led us through centuries and many temptations and challenges. And many of those challenges happened exactly on Vidovdan.

On the day when our church and all people of the faith celebrate Holy Martyr Prince Lazar and Holy Serbian Martyrs, we remember how all these heroes of our people, who defended and fought for our Homealnd in Kosovo battle on this day in 1389, had chosen a very diffiscult but only possible path of high virtues, morality, honesty, and honour. They were following the footsteps of all Serbian medieval Kings and knights before them, as we are obliged to do so, by the Kosovo Covenant, that Prince Lazar and his martyrs have left to us. The codex of chivalry that they gave us is a guideline for the people of Serbia in present days, but also the future.

That is why I wish this holiday to be spent in peace, unity, and good faith. Serbian people today must be united, maybe more than ever. Today, we remember all Serbian heroes and important historical events that took place on this day, Serbian Kosovo, and we pray for them. We must protect and love our families, our Serbia, and always mention in our prayers all the fallen heroes who gave their lives for Serbia and our ideals throughout history. Long live Serbia!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.