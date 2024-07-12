On the occasion of the 180th anniversary of the birth of one of the most loved rulers of Serbia, HM King Peter I, and the 24th anniversary since the death of HRH Prince Tomislav, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, HRH Prince Alexander, HRH Prince Mihailo, and HRH Princess Ljubica paid their respects to the late members of the Royal Family, in the Mausoleum of the Royal Family, Saint George’s Church in Oplenac.

“Today, on the Day of Saint Apostles Peter and Paul, we remember two members of our dynasty, whose life was marked by this holiday of our church. On 11 July 1844, 180 years ago, my great-grandfather King Peter I was born on this Holy Day, while his descendant, my dear uncle, Prince Tomislav, passed away on Saint Peter’s Day, on 12 July 2000. We as a family gathered today in Oplenac, to pay our respects and to remember them and their legacy.

As this is a great anniversary of King Peter I, to remind, he was indeed a great ruler of one geographically small, but strong, and proud country, who led his people in the most challenging moments, sharing with them all the suffering and temptations. King who was respected even by the republicans, sovereign who was a true, living example of a King in constitutional parliamentary monarchy, establisher of democracy, protector of the rights of his people, defender of liberty, constitutionality, legality, and parliamentarism. We are blessed to live in the country in whose foundations the legacy of King Peter I is built. To quote the words that he said, and which led him in his rule – “Without the love of the people, frail are the thrones of this world!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Holy Liturgy and memorial service for Prince Tomislav were officiated by priests from Topola, and after the church service, Their Royal Highnesses spent some family time in King Peter’s House in Oplenac.