HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent the following message regarding International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is marked worldwide on 27 January since 2005, by the United Nations General Assembly decision:

“We remember the victims of one of the greatest evils that struck mankind in its history – the Holocaust, and we should all take at a moment to pay our respects to the millions of innocent people who died during World War II; we also should think about those who survived the horrors of the concentration camps, as well as all the brave people who risked their lives to help those who were the targets of the Nazi’s madness.

The importance of this day is that it reminds us of the necessity of respecting every individual’s right to live in freedom and every nation’s right to foster its culture and tradition. The suffering during World War II is a reminder to all of us to contribute to the fight against violence, intolerance, and all forms of discrimination. Because, as the old saying reminds us so well, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

The People of Serbia can be proud of our past – our ancestors stood up and fought against the evil that delivered the terrors of the Holocaust. These brave women and men gave their lives to resist the Nazis and fight against their terrible crimes.

By remembering these monstrosities, we are not only giving our respect to the innocent who have fallen by the inhumane rage that was leading Hitler and his collaborators, but we are also making certain that, by keeping the memory alive, these horrors will never be repeated.

Together, we must keep reminding ourselves and educating the young about the importance of respecting diversity and equality, opposing injustice and all kinds of prejudices, and building and preserving a society in which values that are against any form of extremism will have a special place”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.