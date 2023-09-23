On the occasion of the upcoming Yom Kippur, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his message to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide for this great holiday, which starts on the evening of 24 September and lasts until the evening of 25 September.

“The great and holy day of Yom Kippur, often referred to as “Sabbath of Sabbaths”, is considered Judaism’s most sacred day of the year. Through prayers, repentance, and charity, it is the day of atonement that offers a chance for people to make important changes in their lives. Some say it is the day when “Jews are closest to God and to the essence of their souls”.

I wish you all to spend this most solemn day in deep reflection and strengthening your commitment to the noble ideals of your faith. The fast is an important part of cleansing one’s body and spirit. May this great day bring health, love, peace, and prosperity to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide, with harmony, and peace around the world. Gmar Tov!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.