TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine paid respect to the foreign Medical missions and individuals from the Balkan Wars 1912–1913 and the First World War 1914–1918, who assisted the Serbian Army Medical Corps, by laying wreaths on the memorial plates in front of the Serbian Medical Association building.

HE Prof. Dr. Dаnica Grujicic, Minister of Health of Serbia, representatives of the diplomatic corps, Army of Serbia, and foreign military missions in Serbia were also present to jointly honour the honest friendship and sacrifice of the medical workers who came to help the people of Serbia in the most difficult times. “Offering a helping hand in times of need, neglecting your own safety and concern for life, is an act worthy of every praise and everlasting remembrance. We will always be grateful to these heroes who selflessly helped our ancestors and our homeland”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Serbia entered the Balkan Wars with 370 medical doctors, both army and civilian, and without any other medical staff. This number was not sufficient even for peacetime. Therefore, the Serbian Army needed help from doctors, nurses, and medical supplies. Many foreign medical missions and individuals responded to the appeal for help, and the Serbian Medical Corps during the Balkan Wars fulfilled its mission.

Nevertheless, only one year after that, Serbia entered the Great War with only 400 civilian and medical doctors, without any nurses, and with a huge deficit of medical supplies. Many medical corps and individuals from friendly countries answered the appeal from Serbia. Their help was especially important in terminating three epidemics of typhoid fever that affected the Serbian Army and civilians in 1915, a hundred years ago, that took a toll of 135,000 lives.

In memory and gratitude to all those medical missions and individuals, the Serbian Medical Association unveiled two memorial plates in their building at George Washington Street in Belgrade.