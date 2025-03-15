Following today’s current events in Belgrade and the great tensions caused in our society due to inadequate reactions to peaceful protests, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends the following message:

“Although I am currently abroad, outside of Homeland due to urgent obligations, I am closely following everything that is happening in our Serbia. It has been clear for days that the protest rally in Belgrade today will bring together a large number of citizens. Such gatherings test the maturity of all levels of society.

As a nation that loves justice, as a people who have innocently suffered many times, it is understandable why we are all so hurt by the terrible tragedy in Novi Sad. And why emotions are now justifiably boiling. The students who set all that energy in motion have shown and proven their strength and dedication in the previous period, as well as great responsibility and love for our country. And even if they made a mistake in their protest, we should not hold it against them too much, because they do everything sincerely and with a pure heart, clearly showing everyone that their path is not the path of violence, but the path of humanity. It is why I am appealing to everybody else, to look up to our students, and not to let emotions prevail over reason. You have every right to express your opinion, no one in the world can or should forbid you from doing so, but it must be peaceful and dignified, that limit must never be crossed, at any cost. Also, once again, I ask all competent institutions to do everything possible to ensure that this day passes in peace. In a democratic society, those who hold the levers of power, and above all the security forces, bear the entire responsibility. “Heroism is when I defend myself from others, humanity is when I defend others from myself,” Marko Miljanov said beautifully.

We all follow our ideals and ideas; the higher they are, the greater our responsibility is in how we will stand up for them. People who do not think the same as us are only non-agreeing with our opinion, not our enemies and opponents. Let us not allow ourselves to live out Njegoš’s words that have warned us throughout the centuries: “…If brothers start killing each other among themselves, and our foes, so strong and wicked, they shall destroy the seed in the womb…”